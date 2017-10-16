‘Future of Pompey’s home looks promising’

Regular readers of my Sports Mail column (if such a species exists) will know I was against the idea of us selling PFC lock, stock and barrel. I still hold that view now – I think we gave up too quickly on a fan-owned dream and a project that could have helped change football in this country for the better.

That said, it’s hard not to be impressed with the way Michael Eisner and Tornante have gone about things. They’re not hurrying their spending and are taking a good look at all aspects of the club before committing to projects.

This extends to plans for Fratton Park itself, and I was heartened by what I read in The News’ interviews with Tornante’s Andy Redman a few days ago.

For those who missed it, he said staying at Fratton long-term was ‘highly likely’ and the owners would like to expand our home to accommodate 30,000 – but didn’t want to make it too big and risk losing its special feel.

That’s a sensible plan: growth but not unnecessary growth, and no unnecessary move to an unsuitable site.

Redman went as far as saying this about the South Stand: ‘We will have a hard time getting rid of any element of a stand which possesses an Archibald Leitch infrastructure because it really fits where we are heading towards having an historic English feel. That stand has it.’

Well said, that man.

To me, Fratton Park is Pompey and is where all efforts to get the Blues playing in front on bigger crowds must be concentrated.

Just one thing, Tornante: if you demolish the North Stand can I have the plastic seat I’ve sat in for the past 21 years?