Gaffer: Awful Pompey didn’t deserve anything against Latics

Gaffer for a day Matt Davies, 30, from Cosham, gives his verdict on Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham.

Oh dear – a day when absolutely nothing went right.

Pompey deserved to lose and I don’t quite know why we played that badly.

Oldham aren’t exactly up there at the top of the table flying high, but we were second best throughout the entire match.

We cannot string results together, it’s win, lose, win, lose, and is very frustrating. I also can’t work out why Kenny Jackett won’t start so many of the side which won the League Two title.

What have Kyle Bennett, Danny Rose, Gareth Evans and Kal Naismith done wrong? I don’t really get that.

Who was your man of the match?

Brett Pitman takes it for me, he worked hard, chased down every ball when the keeper had it and scored our goal.

At one point in the second half he went down injured but still carried on, so good on him for that.

When Bennett came on as a substitute he was the only one who looked like he could create and change the game, while I thought Dion Donohue did quite well.

Although I can’t understand why Drew Talbot was selected ahead of Evans at right-back.

What did you make of Talbot?

It is not fair to pinpoint him for the goals but for the first he slipped, he gave the ball away for the second and he injured Nathan Thompson too!

I do feel sorry for the guy, it seems he can’t play well under pressure, has these wobbles and then kicks the ball anywhere.

I heard booing at him around me in the Fratton end and I don’t think that’s nice. They weren’t chants of ‘Drew’ and I also heard people swearing at him.

That’s not right, that’s not going to help.

What about the crowd trouble?

From where I was in the Fratton end you could see a fat guy from Oldham with his shirt off jumping and dancing and that seemed to upset some Pompey fans.

Seeing their reaction was ridiculous and I dread to think what the new owners thought of that.

It was just embarrassing and I think our stewards did very well to deal with it. I was a Milton end steward myself last season and it’s a tough job.

The only time you want to see fans on the pitch is when we have won the league or taken a title. I would hope those supporters on Saturday get fined and a club ban for a month.

It was also disappointing hearing some fans urging supporters on and shouting ‘get into them’.

Matt’s player ratings

Luke McGee 5

Drew Talbot 4

Nathan Thompson (Evans 5) 6

Matt Clarke 5

Dion Donohue 6

Ben Close 5

Stuart O’Keefe 6

Jamal Lowe 5

Brett Pitman 7

Matty Kennedy 5

Oli Hawkins 6