Gaffer: Draw wouldn’t be a bad result for Pompey against Dons

Mikey Graeney, aged 24, from Southsea, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s clash against MK Dons later.

For instance, we lost 3-1 at Northampton and then beat Bristol Rovers 3-0, who themselves hammered Northampton 6-0.

MK Dons are on the same amount of points as us – in fact we are separated by goal difference, so they are clearly not a bad side.

I actually believe a draw wouldn’t be a bad result, despite being at Fratton Park.

After beating Rochdale on the opening day, a lot of us were getting hopes up about walking this league, irrespective of the performance not being that convincing.

However, if we finish in the top half of mid-table then I will be more than happy. You cannot expect to come out of League Two and go straight into the Championship.

It is largely unheard of and we are very much a work in progress.

Looking at the team line-up, if Christian Burgess is available then I would be happy to put him straight back in.

That will allow Oli Hawkins to move up front and he can benefit from Matty Kennedy’s balls into the box, which are crying out for a big man.

I wanted Curtis Main to get a chance and he played quite well at Gillingham, but Hawkins has more of a presence and needs to be returned to attack. The other change would be Danny Rose for Ben Close.