Gaffer for a day: A pleasure to watch Pompey currently

That long trip was made worthwhile then?

Pompey were outstanding – we are a joy to watch at the moment.

Hartlepool reminded me of ourselves at the start of the season, playing well without getting through the opposition’s defence.

After Kal Naismith opened the scoring, Hartlepool stretched us but couldn’t get through.

Our back four were magnificent and David Forde claimed everything in the air.

We were so dangerous on the break and had a lot of chances as well, with Gary Roberts missing a shocker and Naismith hitting the post.

There’s confidence in the team, our system is right for the players and we are magic at the moment. You pinch yourself to see the position we’re in.

Unfortunate injury for Noel Hunt?

Definitely, I couldn’t believe how many headers he won, then he did his shoulder.

Hunt really took his chance during his time on the pitch and proved Paul Cook right in starting him in place of the injured Eoin Doyle.

He was full of energy, dragged defenders across to create space for Kyle Bennett and Naismith, and really impressed.

Looking at who replaces him now, Nicke Kabamba is a bit raw and I’m not sure if Conor Chaplin will get the go-ahead.

Perhaps Naismith is an option up there again, especially with Carl Baker coming back from injury.

Who was your man of the match?

It has to be Matt Clarke, who is so cool on the ball that he never looks under pressure.

Often he takes it past a striker as if he wasn’t there!

For me, Pompey’s player of the season is between Clarke and Christian Burgess, with Burgess edging it.

Burgess has been consistent and chipped in with a few goals, while Clarke missed the start of through injury.

Kal Naismith has been outstanding since being put in the side in January while, for me, Enda Stevens is the best left-back in League One and League Two.

Promotion?

It’s Pompey and I know I shouldn’t get carried away, but it would be crazy not to make this count now!

What a position we are in – with four home games left we surely cannot fail to go up.

We’ve had a lot of hard days and everyone raises their game at Fratton Park, but we’re the form team.