Gaffer for a day: Accrington 1 Pompey 0

Reece Hawkins, 21, from Pagham, West Sussex, gives his verdict on Pompey’s defeat at Accrington...

I sense a rant brewing.

In the past I have stuck up for Michael Smith a bit, I don’t like getting on the backs of our own players.

In fact, I am going to be polite about him, not as rude as I was after the game, when I was fuming.

But why was he playing – he did nothing at all.

He was selected ahead of Conor Chaplin, somebody adored by the fans, one of our own who can be relied on to produce something out of nothing.

Chaplin is always a threat and comes towards the goal, not turning his back – unlike Smith.

I cannot work it out, he should be sent out on loan to play 90 minutes elsewhere.

He has no confidence and I counted six good crosses which he was second-best to when competing with their centre-halves.

And why does Noel Hunt never get any minutes? He is a proven goalscorer, experienced in the higher divisions.

There’s more isn’t there!

Yes, although Kyle Bennett wasn’t as bad as Smith, I was extremely surprised to see him start.

He did make some key interceptions, sticking his foot out quite a bit, but continued to take on too many players at the wrong time.

As soon as Milan Lalkovic came on you could see the difference, putting in crosses.

With him, there is always an end product.

Finished ranting yet?

We were unrecognisable from recent performances, it was an off-day for almost everyone.

It was an average, scrappy game, no fluency and no chemistry whatsoever.

We started off so slowly and carried on, but the only way it was not going to finish a goalless draw was for a good goal – which Accrington achieved.

Was there even a star man?

Tom Davies was quality, the perfect example of how you can go back to your old team and show what they are missing out on.

If we were ever going to pull off a goalless draw, he would have been one of the main reasons and I have been very impressed in other games also.

He had a good match and did his job – when not many did.

Player ratings

David Forde 6

Gareth Evans 6

Tom Davies 7

Christian Burgess 8

Enda Stevens 6

Michael Doyle 7

Danny Rose 6

Carl Baker 5

Gary Roberts 6

Kyle Bennett 6

Michael Smith 3