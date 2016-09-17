Gaffer for a day: Accrington v Pompey

Reece Hawkins, 21, from Pagham, West Sussex, gives his thoughts ahead of Pompey’s trip to Accrington...

Conor Chaplin deserves a start, especially following that goal against Wycombe.

I have watched that moment about 25 times, if not 30, and how he did it I will never know. I have tried so many times to emulate it on FIFA Soccer without success!

If that was Messi, everyone would be talking about it for years. Still, it remains one of the best goals I have seen at Fratton Park.

With Curtis Main getting injured against the Chairboys, Chaplin played 65 minutes on the pitch, which is quite a lot from somebody usually regarded as a substitute.

But he really impressed and I would now bring him in from the start. It is time for him to have a regular run.

He and Gary Roberts have been the ones pulling the strings. While there is obviously a good chemistry within the squad, those two have been keeping Pompey ahead of the rest of League Two.

I would also like to see Noel Hunt given a bit longer off the bench, while keep Gareth Evans at right-back as he has found it quite natural with his attacking instinct.

I didn’t go to Accrington last year, but apparently we were spectacular, especially considering the way John Coleman’s side were playing at the time.

We weren’t underdogs but, before the game, were not there to take all three points.

They have started this season slowly and are currently in 16th, but you can never underestimate any team.

I am very confident we can go there, keep up the momentum from the last few games and pull off a win. Since Morecambe we have been fantastic in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.

Pompey XI

David Forde

Gareth Evans

Christian Burgess

Tom Davies

Enda Stevens

Michael Doyle

Danny Rose

Carl Baker

Gary Roberts

Milan Lalkovic

Conor Chaplin