Gaffer for a day: Pompey players earned deserved win at Gillingham

Pompey fan Elliot Miller, 22, from Bordon, gives his thoughts on the match...

What were your thoughts on that?

It was a classic case of a game of two halves – but we deserved to win.

In the first half we couldn’t really get a foothold, both teams were cancelling each other out with no real clear-cut chances at either end.

But in the second half we took the game to them, causing them a lot of problems in the end.

We dominated most of the game, while Gillingham barely had a chance.

Gillingham did have a very strong penalty decision turned down, though.

Yes, we were a bit lucky with that.

The referee could easily have given it and Gillingham might feel hard done by, but over the course of the season it does even out.

They looked quite an organised unit but don’t have firepower and without it they will struggle. They cannot make things happen, there is no creative outlet.

We only won 1-0, but they didn’t have any dangerous players.

Which Pompey players stood out for you?

Every time Matty Kennedy got the ball he was looking to take on his man and was the main outlet down the left-hand side.

He was trying to get into dangerous positions, putting the ball into the box, and reacted well to seize upon the chance which have us the victory.

Kennedy put a real shift in and caused problems all day.

I also thought Oli Hawkins was brilliant in what obviously isn’t a natural position. He got his head on everything.

I would rather see him up the pitch, but he did make his defensive duties look comfortable.

What did you make of Curtis Main’s return?

He didn’t have too many chances, but put a real shift in and shown he can be quite a handful.

I thought Kenny Jackett would put Kal Naismith up front, so it was a surprise to see Main named in the starting XI.

I had heard he’d had a good game against Crawley and yesterday you saw him run himself into the ground.

Main didn’t do much wrong, I’d like to see him start against MK Dons next.