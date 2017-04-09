Gaffer for a day: Promotion beckons after a class display

Nearly there then?

We have to lose three of our last five games and for Stevenage and Luton to win their respective matches for them to even catch up with us.

This season we haven’t lost three league fixtures in a row – so I fully expect us to go up.

I would take a draw against Plymouth. Then you’re looking for at least a draw and a win during the remainder of the season.

I’m predicting Cambridge United at home as the match Pompey clinch promotion!

What did you make of the performance?

The first half could have been better.

We didn’t really get going as hoped but, overall, it was brilliant.

We came to life in the second half – we seemed more alive and killed the game off.

After we took the lead, Yeovil did threaten at times, putting us on the back foot a little.

But it was the second half when we showed our quality.

A great reaction from the home support as well when that Yeovil equaliser went in?

In recent weeks we haven’t conceded that many goals. But before that, you might have heard boos from our fans when it happened.

Booing does not help our players and Saturday showed how supporting them proves more worthwhile. Getting behind the team spurs them on to give them confidence to go and win the game.

When Yeovil equalised, there was a sense of everyone knew we were playing well. We didn’t deserve that piece of bad luck.

We all knew there was a strong chance the game would come back to us.

Which players stood out for you?

Kal Naismith has to be my man of the match – he played really well again.

I enjoy his continued use of trickery to bring the team forward and is always prepared to use skill to break into the penalty area.

Although it worked better when he dropped back into midfield during the second half, as a striker he didn’t really do much, just like at Hartlepool.

He is a playmaker rather than a poacher, with his goals an added bonus.

Enda Stevens always impresses me. I don’t think he’s had a bad game all season and links-up so well with Kyle Bennett. He often starts it off for Bennett and Naismith.

As for Gareth Evans, he’s another who attacks well and has come out of his shell recently.