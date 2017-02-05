Gaffer for a day: Wycombe 1 Pompey 0

Ben West, 26, from Brixton gives his verdict on Pompey’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

Another day of disappointment then. We deserved more from the match and certainly didn’t warrant a defeat.

After the game I was obviously disheartened, but thinking about it the following day it was apparent there were positives.

There were not enough clear-cut chances, but there were still good moments.

Wycombe benefitted from a lucky deflection and demonstrated their discipline by grinding out the victory. Hopefully we won’t be often against sides as well-drilled as them.

What are you thoughts on the debutant Eoin Doyle?

He was okay and almost my man of the match.

You could see he was attempting to hold the ball up and bring others into play and that was encouraging. The longer he trains with the squad then relationships can be built.

That moment in the first half when he put the ball through Anthony Stewart’s legs and ran around him was superb.

That demonstrated he was willing to attempt something different, that he is able to create opportunities for himself out of nothing.

Doyle was proactive rather than just waiting for service.

So who was your man of the match?

I was really surprised to see Amine Linganzi in the side – and he produced the best display out of his team-mates.

I was impressed how he was attempting to do something with the ball rather than hold it up like the other midfielders. He had a bit of energy about him.

Danny Rose hasn’t done too badly, but Linganzi took his opportunity.

What did you make of the atmosphere?

It was the first football match my girlfriend, Antonia, had been to. And she’s 26!

But I think she enjoyed it, the atmosphere created by the visiting Pompey fans was fantastic.

One section were chanting the whole of the match, while we didn’t sit down for a single second.

Many fans stayed behind after the final whistle to continue singing. They wanted to show they appreciated the players’ effort and also provide an answer to the booing you can get.

Gaffer’s Pompey ratings: David Forde 7

Gareth Evans 6

Christian Burgess 8

Matt Clarke 7

Enda Stevens 7

Michael Doyle 6

Amine Linganzi 8

Jamal Lowe 7

Gary Roberts 6

Kyle Bennett 6

Eoin Doyle 8