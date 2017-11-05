Gaffer: Hatters wanted it more than Pompey

Have your say

Pompey fan Lee Laver, 39, from Fareham, gives his verdict on the FA Cup loss to Luton.

Another tough defeat to take for Pompey, wasn’t it?

It was, yes, although we were a bit unlucky not to get a result.

The game was pretty even game but Luton just wanted it more than we did.

They’re just a bit toothless away from home.

When we put balls in the opposition’s box, nobody attacks it properly.

Pompey never seem to win a header in the other team’s box.

We had seven or eight corners and they all go to the back post.

The only header the Blues won was Matt Clarke’s and it wasn’t a thumping effort, it was a looping header and their goalkeeper made a decent save.

The problems continue in front of goal for Pompey, don’t they?

Brett Pitman was unusually quiet in front of goal for Pompey and that has to be a worry for us.

Hawkins played in the No10 role. He’s 6ft 5in but he jumps like he is 5ft 2in!

He didn’t win anything and didn’t hold up the ball.

Every time Pitman flicked it on, Hawkins was stood right next to him and seems to go missing away from home.

What did you make of Luton’s goal?

Nathan Thompson switched off and gave Danny Hylton too much room at the back post – you can’t do that with a striker of his quality.

It was a bad goal to concede and a good finish. It’s something we haven’t got.

Did Nathan Thompson deserve to be sent off?

For his first yellow card, I thought he got the ball.

Watching the replay for his second booking, it might have been a bit harsh and he was unlucky.

I like Thompson but he got caught out for the goal.

Nonetheless, I’m not quite sure why the right-back is marking Danny Hylton, their target man.

Brandon Haunstrup came back in for Dion Donohue at left-back but didn’t do too well.

Who was your man of the match?

It was definitely our goalkeeper, Luke McGee.

He made a couple of really good saves, the block at the end when he spread himself was brilliant.

McGee was the only contender for man of the match for me.

To be fair, Luton’s keeper was their man of the match as well.

That save he made from Close at the end was a fantastic stop.

Ratings

Luke McGee 8

Nathan Thompson 6

Christian Burgess 7

Matt Clarke 7

Brandon Haunstrup 5

Ben Close 5

Stuart O’Keefe 3

Jamal Lowe 7

Oli Hawkins 3

Matty Kennedy 7 (Bennett 7)

Brett Pitman 6 (Chaplin 6)