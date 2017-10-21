Gaffer: Hopefully Pompey result at Donny was only a blip

Gaffer for a day Kevin Briscoe previews Pompey’s trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Hopefully Doncaster was just a bit of a blip because in the previous match the team had started to click.That first half against MK Dons was outstanding, probably the best I have seen all season, although the second half was a bit flat.

Still, for 45 minutes there was slick passing in midfield, no longer were we being a little overrun, and the players had begun to work out how each operated.

It was starting to come together nicely – then we had that nightmare six minutes at Doncaster.

From all reports at the Keepmoat Stadium, we were actually not too bad after that awful opening, so Kenny Jackett must get them ready and raring to go from the off against Blackburn.

The Blues must not get caught out so early again.

In terms of the team, I would like to see as many as possible from that MK Dons match to feature in the starting XI at Ewood Park.

It’s great news that Jackett now no longer needs to change the left-back after the successful appeal against Dion Donohue’s red card.

Nobody seems to hold down that position for more than a couple of games and I suppose Brandon Haunstrup would have slotted in.

That means Donohue continues, with Nathan Thompson over on the right as full-back, where he has been outstanding since arriving in the summer and being free from injury.