Gaffer: Main deserves a chance against Tangerines

Pompey fan Matt Wheatley, aged 40, from Oxfordshire gives his thoughts on today’s clash against Blackpool.

Results have obviously been disappointing recently – with the exception of Tuesday’s win at Charlton.

However, I don’t think we can read into that game too much as it was a different side compared to who is likely to play at Blackpool.

Eight changes were made at The Valley but you would expect the line-up against the Tangerines to be similar to the last League One encounter against Bradford.

I have seen us play in every league match this season and the performances have been very inconsistent.

We just don’t seem to create many chances or get enough players into the box to be a real threat to teams in this division.

For me, our aim ahead of the season needed to be stability in League One with maybe an assault on promotion next year.

In terms of the team selection, there are not many changes I would make from Luton.

I wouldn’t be too fazed with having Dion Donohue or Brandon Haunstrup playing at left-back, but I’ll go with the latter.

In midfield, I’d like to see Danny Rose come in for the suspended Stuart O’Keefe,

In the games I’ve seen Curtis Main, inset, play, he’s looked quite decent and he has plenty of games under his belt at this level.

His goal on Tuesday night must have given him a boost so I would play him up front with Brett Pitman in the No10 role.