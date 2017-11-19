Gaffer: Pompey midfielder controlled Southend

Ryan Lewis, aged 20, from Paulsgrove, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s win over Southend.

Who was your man of the match?

It has to be Danny Rose – a player I have always said is our best central midfielder.

Against Southend, I thought he took control of midfield, headed the ball off the line, got stuck into every tackle and didn’t give the ball away.

Rose and Ben Close worked really well as a partnership, passing side-to-side to get the wide players involved.

I’ve long wanted him back in the side and since the Checkatrade Trophy game against Charlton he has stayed there.

I was also impressed with Luke McGee. He produced a very good first-half save and made a lot of movement to put off Nile Ranger with his penalty.

Ah yes, the penalty – what did you make of it?

From where I was sat in the Fratton end, Rose initially headed the ball off the line and then another shot took a deflection and the referee gave a corner.

Suddenly the linesman took control and the referee backed him, awarding a penalty!

It definitely wasn’t. Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess threw their bodies in front of the ball.

The referee wasn’t in a great position – and the linesman should have been. Having said that, if it was for handball then it was a clear goal-scoring opportunity and a red card should have also been issued. For me, the officials bottled it.

What did you think of the crowd’s involvement in that penalty miss?

The crowd definitely put Ranger off and made him miss it.

It was very hostile, the celebrations in the Fratton End when Ranger put it over were just like when Brett Pitman scored.

It has been years since I have seen our fans behave like that towards a penalty taker. Then the booing and abuse of the linesman carried on throughout the game.

And the Pompey performance?

For the first half, Southend were slightly on top, but after the interval we deserved to win the match.

Every time I’ve seen us play this season we’ve done better in the second half. Well, apart from at Oxford. We are definitely a second-half team.

Also, bringing on Matty Kennedy was an excellent substitution. I have actually been critical of Kenny Jackett’s substitutions, but not this one.

Kennedy tore their right-back to shreds and put in a great cross for Pitman to score.

You put the ball in the box and he’ll get you goals.

Ryan’s match ratings

Luke McGee 9

Gareth Evans 7

Christian Burgess 8

Oli Hawkins 7

Matt Clarke 8

Danny Rose 9

Ben Close 8

Jamal Lowe 7

Kyle Bennett (Matty Kennedy 8) 5

Kal Naismith 7

Brett Pitman 8