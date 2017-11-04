Gaffer: Result depends on which Pompey turn up

Have your say

Gaffer for a day Lee Laver, aged 39, from Fareham, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s clash against Luton today.

With their forward line we could get stuffed.

It depends on which Pompey turn up.

If it’s the type of performance we have delivered up north this season, we will get rolled over.

Every time we travel north of Oxford, we just don’t turn up.

I’d bring Danny Rose into the team for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

It’s not that he has stood out, we just haven’t got enough good midfielders.

We’re desperately short in that area.

I watched Rose play for the reserves against Bristol City and he didn’t stand out in that game.

However, we need someone to fill in until we get a proper midfielder in.

Ben Close has been at blame for a few goals recently and we’ve got weak players.

He gives away the ball and Dion Donohue also makes mistakes.

It’s been an okay season so far and Pompey played well against Bradford.

But we have made too many changes to the starting line-up.

I think Kenny Jackett was desperate to get rid of Paul Cook’s team and put his own stamp on things.

Kyle Bennett, inset, missed a few chances against the Bantams. I like him, however, and he will come good for us.

He had a couple deflected goals to get him on his way last season and he needs that again to get off the mark.