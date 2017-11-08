Gallen calls on Pompey to kick on

Have your say

Joe Gallen targeted kickstarting Pompey’s results after finally halting their losing streak.

Curtis Main’s 19th-minute goal settled last night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash in the Blues’ favour.

Following four straight defeats, victory at Charlton Athletic represented much more than just progression to the knockout stages of the much-maligned competition.

It was a crucial pick-me-up for Kenny Jackett’s squad ahead of the trip to Blackpool on Saturday when the League One programme resumes.

And now the Blues have returned to winning ways, assistant boss Gallen is seeking to keep it that way.

He said: ‘After four defeats we spoke about not making it five, basically.

‘I am glad to say we didn’t.

‘I am glad to say we have stopped that now.

‘The last Checkatrade Trophy game we played Crawley and actually then won two games off the back of that.

‘We are looking for that to be the case again.

‘We need to get on a run of league wins and the most important thing is we are actually capable of going on a run of league wins.

‘If we are honest, when runs of defeats get into the fours, fives or sixes it isn’t good.

‘And no matter how many times you say to the players about good performances, it’s results that ultimately give people confidence.

‘But we picked the boness out of the previous two games and we did actually play quite well.

‘The stats prove that, so it’s not just the coaches or manager talking, look at the facts, look at the stats, look at the chances we had.

‘But it’s still results which give people confidence.

‘Checkatrade or no Checkatrade, it was a really good win at Charlton.’