Gallen excited by Pompey transfer targets

JOE GALLEN is excited by deals lined up to bring new faces to Fratton Park.

The Blues have yet to make a signing this summer under new manager Kenny Jackett, while numerous players have departed since the League Two title was secured on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

First-team regulars Michael Doyle and Enda Stevens opted to move to Coventry and Sheffield United respectively after their deals came to an end.

David Forde and Eoin Doyle’s loan spells have both expired.

Meanwhile, no fresh deals were offered to Stanley Aborah and Calvin Davies.

That means there are a number of voids in Pompey’s squad that need filling.

At present, there is no senior goalkeeper, with youngster Alex Bass the only shot-stopper on the Blues’ books.

Jackett returned to Pompey from a pre-booked holiday earlier this week.

In his absence, right-hand man Gallen had been holding the fort.

The 44-year-old revealed he’s been working behind the scenes to bring new additions to Fratton Park.

And he is thrilled with those players earmarked to be at PO4 for the Blues’ first League One game of the season in August.

Gallen said: ‘While Kenny has been away, I’ve been watching previous games, assessing the players we have got here and looking at new recruits.

‘That takes a lot of time and there have been a lot of phone calls.

‘We are looking for players where is it obvious we need new people.

‘I’m pretty excited by the names that we have been talking to.

‘Everything will depend on how it goes over the next few weeks.

‘We’ve got a couple of things going on but I don’t want to give a time frame because from past experience it makes us look like fools.’