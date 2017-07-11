Gallen hails Pompey attitude

Joe Gallen praised the attitude of Pompey’s players after they recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Poole Town 6-3.

The Blues conceded twice inside the opening seven minutes against the National League South outfit.

Curtis Main, Ben Close and Nicke Kabamba each scored twice as the Blues recovered to run out victors in front of a crowd of 407 at the Black Gold Stadium.

And Gallen was impressed with the character shown by the side. Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘By the end of it there were six goals, a good attitude, tough conditions, a tough pitch, but overall we are pretty pleased.

‘There was a moment after the second goal when there was a bit of panic.

‘But I was thinking if we just settled down and concentrated, played our pattern of football, we would come back into the game.

‘Once we got one I thought our quality and fitness would come through at some stage – and it did.’