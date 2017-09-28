Gallen: Pompey players learning from Stuart Pearce

Pompey’s defenders are reaping the rewards from Stuart Pearce’s training ground presence.

That is the view of assistant boss Joe Gallen, who has witnessed the impact of the former England under-21 manager’s visits to the Blues.

A friend of boss Kenny Jackett and Gallen, Pearce has been an occasional attendee at Pompey’s Hilsea training venue.

He has been involved in coaching, particularly with the back four, and was present once again yesterday.

And Gallen is adamant the ex-Manchester City boss’ impact has been impressive.

He said: ‘Stuart’s very experienced, not only as a player but as a coach and a manager and has been coming in most weeks and mainly talking to the defenders.

‘We are here every day and sometimes a guy can come in from the outside and spot a couple of things with a fresh pair of eyes.

‘Stuart can make some points and you are wondering “why didn’t I think about that?”

‘With the daily intensity of it all, it’s nice to have somebody come in – but that person has to be the right person and someone the manager needs to trust.

‘Being who he is, the respect is also instant from the players.

‘Somebody else coming in might say the same thing but in a different way. It’s another good, experienced coach and a healthy thing.

‘Mostly, Stuart has been coming in Tuesdays or Thursdays, which are a bit more coaching days.

‘I hope it’s for the rest of the season, it’s a good thing for the players and a good thing for Kenny.’

Pearce played 78 times for England and later managed Manchester City and Forest, as well as serving a spell as England caretaker boss.