Gallen: Pompey relishing Cardiff cup test

Joe Gallen is relishing Pompey’s Carabao Cup first-round clash against Cardiff.

The Blues will travel to the Welsh capital on the week commencing Monday, August 7, after being unseeded in the southern section of the draw, which took place in Bangkok today.

The game will be played just days after Pompey go to the Bluebirds for a pre-season friendly on July 28.

Last season Cardiff finished mid-table in the Championship and will provide stiff competition for new boss Kenny Jackett’s side.

Regardless, Blues assistant boss Gallen is looking forward to the test.

He said: ‘It is a good draw for us, definitely.

‘They are a side in the second division with a good ground and will be right up there next season.

‘From our point of view, it is a test.

‘The friendly will give us an idea of what we are going to be up against.

‘Having said that, a lot of the Championship clubs – especially those going for promotion – rejig their squad and can be different to who plays on a Saturday.

‘It is a tough game and a really good test.’

Jackett and Gallen are no strangers to cup runs having guided Millwall to the FA Cup semi-final in 2013, when they lost to Wigan at Wembley.

Gallen revealed the Pompey manager could play a strong team to ensure they hit the ground running in their debut season at Fraton Park.

He added: ‘We have had good cup runs before.

‘It hasn’t been the target at times. But unlike other managers, Kenny normally picks the same sort of team that he picks at the weekend.

‘Or if we win the Saturday game, he normally will go with a similar team.

‘Some continuity and consistency at the start of the season will help.’