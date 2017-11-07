Gallen praise as Pompey return to winning ways

Joe Gallen praised Pompey's performance as they returned to winning ways against Charlton.

The Blues progressed to the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 1-0 victory against the Addicts at The Valley.

Curtis Main's 19th-minute tap-in proved the winner in front of a crowd of 1,307 as Pompey stopped a run of four consecutive defeats.

The pressure was on for Kenny Jackett's men to avoid five straight losses.

And assistant manager Gallen admitted he was pleased with how his side stepped up and delivered to record their first win since the 2-0 success against MK Dons last month.

'We needed to stop the run of losses we were on, whether it was the Checkatrade Trophy or not,' said Gallen.

'The next game needed to be a win and it was after a thoroughly hard-working performance from everyone.

'The attitude was first class, but when you do go one up it does give you that something-to-hold-on-to mentality and I thought we saw that really.

'I'm really pleased for everyone but now it has to roll into Blackpool on Saturday and the league.'

'