Gallen relishing Pompey’s FA Cup trip to Luton

Joe Gallen is relishing Pompey’s FA Cup first-round tie at Luton.

The Blues were drawn away at the Hatters in tonight’s draw.

Luton have been in a rich vein of form in League Two this campaign and currently sit third in the table.

Nathan Jones’ troops thrashed Stevenage 7-1 on Saturday and have won six of their past seven games in the fourth tier.

Blues assistant boss Gallen admits the draw is not ideal, but he is looking forward to the clash.

He said: ‘It’s a tough draw but it’s two big clubs drawn together and it’s going to be an exciting game.

‘Kenilworth Road is a tough place to go and get a result at the best of times.

‘They’ve got a passionate crowd and decent support, so it will be a very exciting game and a very exciting day.

‘Historically, Luton are not a League Two club.

‘They’ve always been at the upper end of League One or in the Championship, so they will see us as a scalp and they’ll be looking to turn us over.’

Pompey earned a 3-1 victory at Kenilworth Road on the way to the League Two title last season.

Gallen is adamant the Blues can record another win at Luton and progress into the second round.

‘I have no doubt on the day we can go to Luton and get a result,’ he added

‘Kenny will pick the strongest team available for him – he won’t be disrespecting the FA Cup.

‘But we’re under no illusions how hard it will be for us to do that.

‘We’ll have to play well and perform to the best of our ability.’

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett and trusted lieutenant Gallen guided Millwall to the FA Cup semi-final in 2013.

The Lions travelled to Luton in the fifth round and picked up a 3-0 victory.

Gallen revealed the atmosphere Hatters fans created that day was daunting and he expects much when Pompey go to Kenilworth Road.

He said: ‘Having been there before with Millwall on our way to the semi-final of the FA Cup in 2013, it had the feel of a big game with a passionate crowds.

‘I usually enjoy that type of atmosphere and I’m sure it will bring the best out of our players.

‘If we can replicate the 3-1 win last seeason we’ll be very happy, but I can’t underestimate how well we’re going to have to play to get that again.’

The FA Cup first-round fixtures will take place between Friday, November 3 and Monday, November 6.