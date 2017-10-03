Gallen toasts well-deserved Pompey win

Have your say

Joe Gallen insisted Pompey were fully worth their Checkatrade victory over Crawley.

The Blues defeated the League Two side 3-1 in front of a Fratton Park crowd of 1,527.

Adam May tries his luck with a shot in the win over Crawley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Matt Clarke and Oli Hawkins, the central-defensive partnership, handed Kenny Jackett’s side a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Moussa Sanoh pulled one back for Crawley in the second half, before Stuart O’Keefe grabbed his maiden Pompey goal.

Kyle Bennett could have increased the lead further, missing two great chances, but assistant boss Gallen was delighted with the result.

He said: ‘I thought we deserved to win and it was a slowish start up until the first goal.

‘Matty Clarke came up with a really good run, he’s very comfortable on the ball and kept going. When it bounced back to him, he swept it in.

‘After that it was a pretty comfortable evening.

‘Of course they had some chances and missed some – and we had some chances too and missed them.

‘I thought we defended pretty well all evening, no player or one unit gets everything right, mistakes do get made.’