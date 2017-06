Pompey fans have the chance to get their hands on a signed Blues shirt and League Two winners’ medal.

Paul Cook’s side emphatically captured the Football League fourth-tier title on the final day of last season after thrashing Cheltenham 6-1 at Fratton Park.

Football League sponsors Sky Bet are auctioning two Pompey shirts and winners’ medal, in aid of charity Reverse Rett.

To bid for the memorabilia, click here.

The auction ends on Monday, June 19.