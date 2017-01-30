Getting to know Pompey’s transfer targets

POMPEY are hoping to boost their striking options tomorrow as the January transfer window closes at 11pm.

Preston’s Eoin Doyle tops Paul Cook’s list of targets, with Bolton’s Jamie Proctor an alternative option.

Here’s the lowdown on the pair...

Name: Eoin Doyle

Age: 28 (Born March 12, 1988)

Height: 5ft 11in

Weight: 73kg

1 Doyle is a 28-year-old striker currently playing for Preston North End in the Championship.

2 He enjoyed a successful youth career in Ireland playing for Shelbourne, Cherry Orchard and Crumlin United, as well as representing Republic of Ireland at under-15 level.

3 Doyle is known to Paul Cook having previously played under the Pompey boss at Sligo Rovers and Chesterfield.

4 He also enjoyed stints at Shamrock Rovers, Hibs and Cardiff before joining Preston in 2015 for a reported £750,000.

5 The striker knows what it takes to get out of League Two, having scored 11 times for Chesterfield’s title-winning side in the 2013-14 season.

6 Doyle’s best season came in League One when he scored 21 goals in 26 games for the Spireites, earning himself a move to Cardiff in January 2015.

7 He has an overall career record of 97 goals from 297 games.

Name: Jamie Proctor

Age: 24 (Born March 25, 1992)

Height: 6ft 2in

Weight: 78kg

1 Proctor is a 24-year-old striker currently playing for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

2 He had an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Swansea in 2012.

He failed to make an appearance for the Swans and was sold to Crawley in January 2013 for an undisclosed fee.

3 Since then, Proctor has spent his career in the lower leagues, turning out for Shrewsbury, Crawley Town, Fleetwood and Bradford, before joining Bolton last summer on a free transfer.

4 His most successful goal spell came at Crawley where he scored 14 times in 67 games between 2012 and 2013.

5 Proctor has struggled for goals so far this season, scoring just once in his 29 appearances for the Trotters.

6 Of Pompey’s current squad, only Gareth Evans has played with Proctor.

The pair were together at Fleetwood.

7 Proctor has an overall career record of 37 goals from 239 first-team outings.