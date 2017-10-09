Gillingham 0 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Have your say

Neil Allen pulls apart Pompey’s victory over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium.

Pompey

Luke McGee: Handled very well 7

Nathan Thompson: Great part in goal 8

Oli Hawkins: Excellent at the back 9

Matt Clarke: Dogged as ever 7

Dion Donohue (Brandon Haunstrup, 67min: Slotted in well 6): Fits and starts 7

Ben Close (Danny Rose, 82min): Kept the Blues ticking 7

Stuart O’Keefe: Skipper drove on side 7

Jamal Lowe: Always a threat 7

Kyle Bennett (Gareth Evans, 82min): Had some good touches 7

Matty Kennedy: On the spot for decisive goal 8

Curtis Main: Superb work-rate 7

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Kal Naismith, Drew Talbot, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Gillingham

Tomas Holy: Did okay 7

Max Ehmer: Easily pick of the defence -8

Ben Nugent (Jack Tucker, 45min: Encouraging debut 6): Withdrawn through injury 6

Finn O’Mara: So, so 6

Josh Parker: Loved to attack 6

Connor Ogilvie: Buzzed around 7

Billy Bingham: Capable from dead balls 6

Jake Hessenthaler: Passed him by 5

Lee Martin (Elliott List, 57min: Added little 5): Tried to get involved 6

Sean Clare (Darren Oldaker, 67min: Gave a spark 6): Unfortunate with penalty decision 6

Conor Wilkinson: Couldn’t get involved 5

Subs not used: Steve Arnold, Scott Wagstaff, Aaron Simpson, Liam Nash.

Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffordshire): Big decision to turn down pen 7

Attendance: 8,163 (1,333 away)

Man of the Match: Oli Hawkins: Blues were not at their best, yet the makeshift centre-half was magnificent in the air and reliable presence at the back when his team needed him the most.

We Want Him: Max Ehmer: Strong, uncompromising and gave real fight for the Gills in the back three, but their problems meant it was all in vain.

We Don’t Want Him: Jake Hessenthaler: Struggled to lay a glove on Pompey as the match passed him by, spending too much time chasing shadows without any reward.

Magic Moment: Wonderful start to the second half from Pompey after such a drab opening 45 minutes: and arrived right in front of an away section thankful for the moment’s entertainment.

Their Manager: Peter Taylor: Gillingham looked a side deep in trouble, with not cutting edge and a worrying absence of creativity,