Gillingham 0 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Neil Allen pulls apart Pompey’s victory over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium.
Pompey
Luke McGee: Handled very well 7
Nathan Thompson: Great part in goal 8
Oli Hawkins: Excellent at the back 9
Matt Clarke: Dogged as ever 7
Dion Donohue (Brandon Haunstrup, 67min: Slotted in well 6): Fits and starts 7
Ben Close (Danny Rose, 82min): Kept the Blues ticking 7
Stuart O’Keefe: Skipper drove on side 7
Jamal Lowe: Always a threat 7
Kyle Bennett (Gareth Evans, 82min): Had some good touches 7
Matty Kennedy: On the spot for decisive goal 8
Curtis Main: Superb work-rate 7
Subs not used: Alex Bass, Kal Naismith, Drew Talbot, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Gillingham
Tomas Holy: Did okay 7
Max Ehmer: Easily pick of the defence -8
Ben Nugent (Jack Tucker, 45min: Encouraging debut 6): Withdrawn through injury 6
Finn O’Mara: So, so 6
Josh Parker: Loved to attack 6
Connor Ogilvie: Buzzed around 7
Billy Bingham: Capable from dead balls 6
Jake Hessenthaler: Passed him by 5
Lee Martin (Elliott List, 57min: Added little 5): Tried to get involved 6
Sean Clare (Darren Oldaker, 67min: Gave a spark 6): Unfortunate with penalty decision 6
Conor Wilkinson: Couldn’t get involved 5
Subs not used: Steve Arnold, Scott Wagstaff, Aaron Simpson, Liam Nash.
Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffordshire): Big decision to turn down pen 7
Attendance: 8,163 (1,333 away)
Man of the Match: Oli Hawkins: Blues were not at their best, yet the makeshift centre-half was magnificent in the air and reliable presence at the back when his team needed him the most.
We Want Him: Max Ehmer: Strong, uncompromising and gave real fight for the Gills in the back three, but their problems meant it was all in vain.
We Don’t Want Him: Jake Hessenthaler: Struggled to lay a glove on Pompey as the match passed him by, spending too much time chasing shadows without any reward.
Magic Moment: Wonderful start to the second half from Pompey after such a drab opening 45 minutes: and arrived right in front of an away section thankful for the moment’s entertainment.
Their Manager: Peter Taylor: Gillingham looked a side deep in trouble, with not cutting edge and a worrying absence of creativity,
