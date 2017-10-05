Gillingham v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Here’s our guide to Pompey’s visit to Gillingham, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• PRIESTFIELD STADIUM: Opened: 1893; Capacity: 11,582; Record attendance: 23,002

On Sunday, October 8, Pompey supporters will travel to Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium on Redfern Avenue, Gillingham, Kent, ME7 4DD.

The Gills’ ground has a capacity of 11,582 and Blues supporters will be in the old, temporary Brian Moore Stand behind one goal, named after the well-known commentator who was a lifelong fan.

The stand is uncovered, so be prepared to get wet if it rains. One unusual aspect of visiting Priestfield is away supporters have to walk down a very narrow terraced street to reach the away entrance – or if coming from adjacent streets, down very tight alleyways.

• Getting there...

Exit the M25 at junction two on to the A2/M2 towards Rochester and Chatham.

Exit the M2 at junction four and take the A278 towards Gillingham, driving over two roundabouts.

At the third roundabout take the first exit on to the A2 towards the town centre.

At the next roundabout, with a Premier Inn on your left, take the third exit on to the A289.

Take the first exit on the next roundabout into Cornwallis Avenue.

Continue through the traffic lights before turning right into Toronto Road.

Take the second left off Toronto Road into Redfern Avenue and you will see the ground.

For any on the day traffic problems and information link with @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

• Car parking...

There is a residents-only parking scheme in operation in many of the roads around Priestfield Stadium.

Traffic wardens do patrol on match days, so it is strongly recommended you choose alternative parking areas.

There is a 24-hour pay and display car park in Railway Street near Gillingham Station, ME7 1XE – about 10-minutes’ walk to the ground.

There is also parking available for a small charge at Our Lady of Gillingham Catholic Church in Ingram Street ME7 1YL – again about 10-minutes’ walk to the stadium.

• By train...

Trains to Gillingham run either from London Victoria and London St Pancras.

The former takes about an hour and a half, with the latter taking approximately 60 minutes.

However, whichever way you choose, on Sunday, October 8 there will be rail replacement buses running between Rochester and Gillingham.

So allow plenty of time for your journey.

It will take about 10 minutes to walk from Gillingham Station to Priestfield.

Turn left out of the station on to Balmoral

Road and follow the road until you come to a crossroads.

Go straight on into Priestfield Road.

The away turnstiles are at the far end of Priestfield Road.

• Food and drink...

The Fleur De Lis pub, 46 Gillingham Road, Gillingham ME7 4RR welcomes away supporters.

It shows BT Sports and has hot and cold snacks.

To find the Fleur De Lis, with the away entrance at Priestfield behind you, walk down to the bottom of the street.

Turn left and on reaching the roundabout turn right on to Gillingham Road.

There is a fish and chip shop at the roundabout.

In the town centre is the Will Adams pub, 73 Saxton Street Gillingham, ME7 5EG.

The pub is in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and serves food.

Also in the town centre, opposite the station, is the Southern Belle, 170 High Street, Gillingham, ME7 1AJ.

Next door to it is a café.