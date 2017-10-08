Gillingham v Pompey: gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Elliot Miller previews today’s Gillingham v Pompey game.

I fancy Pompey to get a result today.

Gillingham are struggling and, while I know our away form is not the best, I can see us winning 2-1.

Admittedly, I don’t fancy us to keep a clean sheet, but there is enough firepower in the side and creativity to get a couple of goals.

Looking at our starting line-up, I would give Danny Rose a recall for the League One game, partnering him with Stuart O’Keefe.

Oldham dominated us in the middle of the park and Rose has a bit more experience and bite than Ben Close.

We have often struggled to get a foothold in games on our travels, but he will add a bit for defensive solidity, which is particularly useful in front of a makeshift back four.

At right-back it has to be Gareth Evans ahead of Drew Talbot.

I don’t agree with the reaction Talbot got against Oldham, he remains a committed player and we all have bad days, but Evans is more than capable. Away from home, when we may play on the counter, Evans also has the pace to cause Gillingham problems.

Up front, I’d have Conor Chaplin and Kyle Bennett operating behind. We know Bennett can spot a pass and get assists, so it’s a combination I think can work quite well.

With our injuries, it’s a shame to put Oli Hawkins in defence, but it makes sense and he can put his height and physicality to good use.