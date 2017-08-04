Gregory into English Amateur quarter-finals

Have your say

Scott Gregory will face Tom Sloman in the quarter-final of the English Amateur Championship.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace booked his spot in the last eight at The Berkshire with a 2&1 fourth-round victory over the Rayleigh Club’s Jay Beisser today.

The England international also defeated Farrington Park’s Josh Hilleard (round three) on an exhausting day.

Gregory faces Sloman (Taunton & Pickerage) at 8.45am tomorrow morning, with a place in Saturday afternoon’s semi-final up for grabs.

Rowlands Castle’s Billy McKenzie lost 5&4 against Jake Bolton (Ogbourne Downs Golf Club) in the third round.