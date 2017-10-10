Harris: Officials’ error cost Pompey

Have your say

MIKEY HARRIS felt his gutsy Pompey reserves were robbed of a point as they slipped to a late defeat to Everton Under-23s.

Substitute Shayne Lavery settled last night’s Premier League Cup match with the winner three minutes from time.

Before that it appeared a youthful Blues had earned a point through Theo Widdrington’s leveller from the penalty spot.

However, Harris was fuming over the manner of the winner, claiming a foul had been committed in the build up.

The Academy coach was adamant an Everton player had climbed over a defender to head the ball back for Lavery to net.

Yet referee Adrian Quelch allowed the goal to stand – and Pompey suffered an opening defeat at the group stage.

Harris said: ‘I was pleased with the discipline of the lads and the way they kept their shape. They worked very, very hard and I felt deserved something out of the game.

‘The second goal was a bitter pill to swallow because it was a clear foul at the far post when the lad has headed it back across.

‘He used two hands to climb up our defender in the process and how the officials have missed that I am not quite sure.

‘It’s one of those things, you can’t control those elements in football, and I’m disappointed for the boys.

‘We had a young side out and deserved something out of the game against a very, very good side in Everton.

‘I’m disappointed, but it was a great experience for the lads.’

Pompey handed an outing to triallist Thomas Juel-Nielsen, who partnered Drew Talbot in the centre of defence.

Meanwhile, Joe Hancott became the club’s latest injury casualty with a broken nose.