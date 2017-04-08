Harris’ Pompey aces crush MK Dons in style

POMPEY ACADEMY produced an impressive attacking display to emphatically beat MK Dons 4-0 at Furze Lane.

Goals from Jez Bedford, Matt Mayes, Tommy Scutt and Bradley Lethbridge ensured a brilliant win for Mikey Harris’ side.

The chances started to arrive in the early stages for Harris’ side.

Sam Woodward was unfortunate to see his effort on eight minutes fall into the arms of the MK Dons keeper.

Scutt was denied by a good save when his low half volley was pushed away at the far post.

It was the same story for Ousman Saidy after his well-struck effort was straight at the keeper.

The opener finally arrived on 43 minutes.

Bedford struck a lovely shot low into the corner of the net.

On 45 minutes it was 2-0 as Pompey netted a real cracker.

Matt Casey freed Dan Smith who crossed for Mayes to score with a neat finish.

At the start of the second half Mayes shot wide of the target after a clever turn in the box.

The third goal arrived on 53 minutes when Scutt danced into the box and slotted the ball under the keeper.

On 83 minutes it was 4-0 after substitute Lethbridge cut in from the left and curled the ball home.

Pompey Academy: Hall, Saidy, Wakley, Casey, Chandler, Scutt, Widdrington, Smith, Woodward, Mayes, Bedford. Subs: Collins, Flint, Hancott, Lethbridge, Dandy

n The under-16s also turned on the style to beat the Dons 5-1 at Furze Lane.