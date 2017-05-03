Harris’ pride as Pompey reserves make it tough for Swansea

MIKEY HARRIS spoke of his pride after it took extra-time to remove Pompey from the Premier League Cup.

Undefeated Swansea under-23s couldn’t overcome the visitors during normal time, with last night’s fixture ending goalless.

Yet two goals in eight minutes during the first period of extra-time set the Welshmen on their way to a 3-0 semi-final win.

The Premier League club’s young side will now meet Reading under-23s in the final.

But Harris spoke glowingly of his reserve team’s display at the end of a magnificent run in the competition.

The man in charge felt his team were very unfortunate to be on the end of that final score.

He said: ‘I don’t think 3-0 does the lads’ performance justice, I was proud of each and every one of them.

‘To a man they were excellent in their workfare, but we didn’t take the chances we created.

‘I have nothing but pride for the boys.

‘Swansea have a perfect record at home this season, won their league and you can see why, they are a strong team.

‘But I feel we pushed them all the way and a couple of their staff said it’s the first game this season they have felt challenged.

‘During the 90 minutes I feel there were chances for both sides.

‘We possibly had the better chance with Ben Close’s, which was a big opportunity in the first half.

‘There were a lot of chances in the game for both teams, yet neither were able to take one.

‘You would never have thought it would be goalless after 90 minutes!

‘Whatever team got their noses in front during extra-time were probably going to go on and win it.

‘And that’s what happened.’