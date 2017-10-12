Harvesting top non-league talents will excite Pompey fans

There’s something about a non-league prospect which excites Pompey fans.

So there’ll be a fair few supporters hoping there’s something in the talk linking Kenny Jackett with a move for Boreham Wood’s Bruno Andrade.

The Portuguese winger already has eight goals to his name this term in the National League and has been attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Reports, however, have the Blues already stealing a march on their rivals in the battle to secure the 24-year-old’s services.

Pompey have historically uncovered non-league gems down the years. Guy Whittingham, Chris Burns and Lee Bradbury spring to mind as a few of the gems who’ve benefitted the club, both on the pitch and financially.

Of course, there’s a certain winger who was plying his trade with National League South side Hampton & Richmond a year ago and went on to fire Paul Cook’s team to promotion.

On top of that, there’s been few better players in Jackett’s team this term than Jamal Lowe.

In fact, only Brett Pitman could credibly stake a claim to impressing more than the 23-year-old.

Until the arrival of Matty Kennedy, Lowe has looked the one player who could put opponents on the back foot.

What’s clear is the attacking talent is more than comfortable at the level.

And that raises hope others can make the same transition with Oli Hawkins in situ and Nicke Kabamba on loan at Colchester, after treading the same path.

With plans to introduce a development squad at Pompey, Jackett has made it clear he will look to recruit from outside of the Football League.

And if that process will increase the flow of hungry young footballers into the Pompey set-up it’ll continue to please the punters.