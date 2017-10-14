Hawkins at the double in Pompey victory

Have your say

Two first-half goals from Oli Hawkins gave fluent Pompey back-to-back league wins against MK Dons.

The striker struck in the 14th minute and first-half stoppage-time in the Blues’ best 45-minute performance of the season.

Kenny Jackett’s side didn’t quite hit the same heights after the break, but there was still much to admire about his team’s display.

Matty Kennedy seized on a mistake by Ethan Ebanks-Landell and rounded the defender before crossing for Hawkins to lash home, after 14 minutes.

Matt Clarke got a key touch to deny Osman Sow six minutes before the break for the home side.

Pompey got a fully-deserved second in stoppage-time when Jamal Lowe worked space for a cross which Hawkins prodded home.

Kyle Bennett should have got on the scoresheet when guiding a shot wide from six yards from the restart.

But Pompey were comfortable as they recorded a clean sheet on Christian Burgess’ 100th appearance.

Jackett’s side could be pleased with the outcome and a display full of good performances in front of a crowd of 17,608.