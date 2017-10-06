Hawkins backed to continue Pompey makeshift defender role

Have your say

Oli Hawkins has been backed to carry on as a makeshift Pompey defender.

Blues team-mate Danny Rose has been impressed with what he’s seen of the striker playing at the back.

Injuries mean Hawkins could be needed there again tomorrow as his side go to Gillingham.

Nathan Thompson (concussion) and Christian Burgess (calf) are battling to be available.

But Kenny Jackett is also without Brett Pitman (knee) and Conor Chaplin (hamstring) at the other end of the pitch.

Damien McCrory (knee), Tariq Holmes-Dennis (knee), Jack Whatmough (knee) and Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) are the other injured players.

Rose has no qualms about seeing Hawkins operate at the back again.

He said: ‘I’ve never seen a run with players injured to the same area of the body.

‘It’s mostly knee issues. It’s a strange one but we’ve got a squad for that reason.

‘That’s why you have the numbers with the loan window not available any more.

‘Oli did himself no harm at all. I spoke to Jamal (Lowe) who played with him at Hemel Hempstead a few years ago.

‘He mentioned that when they were leading games he’d often go back to centre-half to add some height. He did well there.

‘It depends how well Nathan Thompson and Christian Burgess recover with their injuries.

‘But he’s done well over the past game-and-a-half, so he’s done his chances no harm.’