Hawkins’ Pompey goal promise

Oli Hawkins toasted the first of many Pompey finishes after opening his goal account.

The striker got the decisive goal as the Blues returned to winning ways with a 3-0 success over Bristol Rovers.

Hawkins’ 42nd-minute header made the difference and buried the ghost of a key miss in the weekend defeat at Scunthorpe.

It means the Pirates’ 42-year wait for success at Fratton Park goes on – and wins have followed defeats for Kenny Jackett’s men over the past six league games.

Hawkins was buzzing to have got off the mark in his fifth Pompey appearance after his arrival from non-league Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 25-year-old is convinced it marks the start of a host of goals in royal blue.

Hawkins said: ‘After scoring that first goal I’m going for it now. I want to score a load of goals here.

‘There’s been many a great Portsmouth striker who’s represented this club over this years.

‘I’m just happy and proud to have that number nine and have my first goal.

‘I want that to be the first of many now, get this club up the league table and get those victories.

‘I want to be as good as I can at the back post. That’s where I’ve been my whole career and where I’ve scored my goals.

‘Since I’ve been here the delivery has been brilliant from everyone. It’s been top class.

‘As a striker you thrive off confidence and chances.

‘All I want to do is score goals and help Portsmouth succeed.’

Hawkins was pleased both he and Pompey showed a response after individual mistakes proved costly at Glanford Park.

The striker did also miss a decent second-half chance but feels he can’t help but score goals with the supply he is getting.

Hawkins added: ‘It was disappointing to lose at the weekend and disappointing for myself to miss a chance which should have made it 1-1.

‘Obviously, you have things in the back of your mind but you just want to do your best to focus on your next game.

‘We just wanted to focus on getting the three points, some goals and a clean sheet.

‘That’s what we managed to do. I should have scored but we knew if we turned up and worked hard we’d get a result. That’s what we did.

‘We scored some great goals and now it’s onwards and upwards.

‘I should have had a couple really but if they keep putting them in I will score.

‘If they keep putting them in and I keep getting the chances it’s only going to go one way.

‘I thought I did everything right with it but maybe I tried for too much placement.

‘If you head them down they usually go in.

‘Maybe I was trying to be too precise and that’s why I came unstuck.

‘If another comes Saturday I’ll be ready for it. I’m ready now to kick on and score a lot of goals for this football club.’