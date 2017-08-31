Hawkins signs for Pompey

Have your say

Pompey have completed the capture of Oliver Hawkins.

Kenny Jackett had made the Dagenham & Redbridge striker a long-time target in his attempts to strengthen.

The Blues today finally secured a deal as the 25-year-old signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Hawkins, who stands at 6ft 6in, last term scored 19 goals for the National League Daggers, bringing him to the attention of many Football League clubs.

It represents Jackett’s first signing on a deadline day which has so far seen Tom Davies sold to Coventry and Carl Baker leave by mutual consent.