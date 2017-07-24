Hawks boss to call on Pompey duo again

Pompey duo Jez Bedford and Theo Widdrington are likely to be involved for the Hawks when they meet Horndean in a pre-season friendly at Five Heads Park tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Both first-year professionals at Fratton Park were drafted into Lee Bradbury’s starting line-up against Sutton United at the weekend.

Theo Widdrington

And with an injury crisis at the club showing no sign of easing, boss Bradbury is happy to extend the involvement of the two youngsters.

‘Hopefully, the two Pompey lads can play for us again because I thought they did well, particularly in the first half against Sutton,’ said Bradbury.

‘I am talking to Kenny Jackett at the moment about the possibility of a loan deal.

‘At the moment I am in need of getting extra bodies in because I am down to 13 fit players.

‘Two of those are goalkeepers and four are strikers.

‘I need to have more choices and I have brought the two Pompey players in to see how they fit into our system.

‘It will be good to have another look at them.

‘They are good players and I am hoping that we will be able to organise some sort of deal.

‘It is a big step up into men’s football but both have the quality to get involved on a long-term basis.

‘Their youth, energy and keenness can be useful qualities.

‘There are a lot of games in the opening few weeks of the season and we will need all the players we can get.’

Bradbury is hoping to have experienced midfielder Mike Carter back for tomorrow night’s game but a number are still struggling.

Brian Stock, Jordan Rose, Dan Strugnell and Bradley Tarbuck are still missing through injury.

Horndean manager Dave Birmingham admits his team are being tested to the full as they take on National League South opponents for the second time in four days.

They lost 4-0 against Bognor at the weekend but Birmingham insists it is a good experience for his players.

‘We know against teams like Bognor and the Hawks we are going to get a good work-out,’ said Birmingham.

– KEVIN RICKETTS