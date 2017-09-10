Head injury rules out Pompey striker

Have your say

Oliver Hawkins has been ruled out of Pompey’s trip to Northampton.

And that could open the door for Conor Chaplin, following his goal-scoring entrance at AFC Wimbledon.

Oliver Hawkins. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hawkins received six stitches after a sickening clash of heads with Callum Kennedy in Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The moment occurred during first-half stoppage time – and neither players reappeared following the interval.

Pompey’s striker looked groggy as he was helped off the pitch, with his replacement Chaplin netting within five minutes of his introduction.

That helped the Blues secure a deserved 2-0 victory at Kingsmeadow for a maiden away win of the campaign.

Hawkins also collected a head injury on his Pompey debut against Rotherham the previous weekend.

And Jackett expects him to now miss tomorrow night’s visit to Northampton (7.45pm).

He said: ‘Olly had six stitches in his head and it will take a little while to heal, but he’s generally okay, which is good.

‘It was a clash of heads, you could see the blood straight away with Olly and obviously he was then going to have to come off.

‘He was feeling a bit ropey, it was quite a blow on the head.

‘I wouldn’t think he will play tomorrow, six stitches to the head are normally seven days out, but we’ll see.

‘He didn’t have stitches against Rotherham, even though he did get a cut.

‘It healed from one game to another, but this one will take a little bit longer.’

Chaplin now puts himself in the frame to replace Hawkins in the starting line-up at Sixfields following a second goal in three matches.