Heeeeeere’s Hermann!

It’s the face of Icelandic fury that once formed a formidable part of Pompey’s back line.

This is Hermann Hreidarsson as seen by the goalkeeper he played in front of during a golden era at Fratton Park.

England star David James captured his team mate and great friend’s unquenchable determination in a striking portrait.

It was inspired by a photograph in a Pompey magazine in which the popular defender appeared to be trying to emulate Jack Nicholson’s memorable ‘Here’s Johnny!’ moment in The Shining.

James, who posted the portrait on Twitter, is a talented painter who illustrated the children’s book Harry’s Magic Pockets: The Circus written by his friend, Steve Pearson

Hreidarsson played 102 times for Pompey between 2007–2012 and scored seven goals. Along with James, he was a member of the team that won the FA Cup in 2008.