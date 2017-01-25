Hermann calls for Pompey fans to back charity clash

Hermann Hreidarsson has called on Pompey fans to show their support for a worthy cause this coming Easter.

The FA Cup winner wants to see the Fratton faithful make the short trip to AFC Portchester’s Blanchard Wells Stadium for Pompey Legends’ charity clash with Rangers Legends.

The Lee Rigby Memorial Cup will be held on Easter Monday, April 17 (2pm) and raise funds for the Lee Rigby Memorial foundation and the Rangers Former Players Benevolent Club.

Hreidarsson will be joined in a Blues side also containing Sean Davis, with Rangers also sporting a number of famous faces including Andy Goram, Colin Hendry and Terry Butcher.

A bumper crowd is expected – to follow on from last year’s successful event between the two sides – and Pompey fans not heading to Notts County are urged to snap up tickets quickly.

Click the link for ticket prices and information.

View what Hreidarsson has to say in the above video.