How to purchase Pompey pre-season friendly tickets

Pompey play six pre-season friendlies as they prepare for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Here’s all the information you need to purchase your tickets...

Pompey v Salisbury (A) – Saturday, July 1

Kenny Jackett’s side travel to the Raymond McEnhill Stadium this Saturday (3pm).

Adult tickets into the terrace enclosure cost £9, concession (65+) tickets are £6, while entry for children aged 5-15 is £2.

Fans who want a seat can upgrade for £1 on the day on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Pompey v The Hawks (A) – Saturday, July 8

The trip to Westleigh Park is a regular fixture on Pompey’s pre-season calendar.

All tickets for the 3pm kick-off will be sold on the day of the game.

It costs £12 for adults, £8 for senior (60+) and junior tickets while entry for under-eights is free.

Pompey v Eastleigh (A) – Saturday, July 15

Information on Pompey’s match at the Silverlake Stadium will be released in due course.

Newport (Isle of Wight) v Pompey XI (A) – Tuesday, July 18

It’s been 10 years since the Blues last ventured across the Solent to St George’s Park.

In 2007 a crowd of over 3000 watched Pompey’s 7-0 victory under Harry Redknapp.

Limited seated tickets for the 7pm kick-off cost £12.

Standing adult tickets are £10, while seniors (65+) pay £7 and entry for juniors (under-17s) is £5.

Click here for more information.

Pompey v Bournemouth (H) – Saturday, July 22

Information for the regular match is set to be released in due course.

Pompey v Crawley (A) – Saturday, July 29

After the Blues’ friendly against Cardiff on Friday, July 28 was cancelled due to the two sides being drawn together in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Jackett quickly arranged a match against Crawley one day later.

Tickets for the away end have yet to be released. However, the Reds are charging £10 for adults, £5 for seniors (65+) and £1 for under-18s in the home end. Kick-off is 3pm.