Howell talks to Pompey as Bognor eye loan recruits

POMPEY could help ease the Rocks’ mounting injury worries by loaning them one or two of their promising young players.

Bognor bosses are talking to their Fratton Park counterparts about taking on a couple of Pompey academy prospects.

After a good start to the season, the Rocks are worried a series of niggling injuries could derail their progress.

Defenders Sami El-Abd and Chad Field, midfielder Doug Tuck, utility man Harvey Whyte and now striker Thomas Byrne have all picked up injuries.

It leaves boss Jamie Howell short of options.

And the Rocks head to Billericay in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Over the past two seasons, the Rocks have taken Field, Snorre Nilsen and Calvin Davies on long-term loans from Pompey and all have played significant roles.

Howell said: ‘We went to watch Pompey’s under-23 Premier League Cup game against Barnsley and are talking to Mikey Harris, Mark Kelly and Paul Cook at Pompey about whether we might be able to do something.’

Bognor lost 3-1 at Harlow on Saturday.

– STEVE BONE