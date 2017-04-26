Hunt contemplates Pompey farewell

Noel Hunt may have played his last game for Pompey.

The striker has conceded he will not appear in the promotion-winners’ final two games following a shoulder injury.

Despite yesterday returning to training in a non-contact capacity, time has run out for Hunt this season.

With his contract up in the summer, it remains to be seen whether he turns out for the Blues again.

The former Reading man made 24 appearances and scored once following his free-transfer arrival from Southend in August.

Yet he has been sidelined since the turn of the month after dislocating his shoulder at Hartlepool.

Hunt said: ‘I was back out running yesterday but training was non-contact.

‘I am a few weeks ahead of it but won’t be ready to play again this season.

‘The scan came back a bit more serious than it was thought, so I will struggle now.

‘I want to get fit, stay fit and keep going throughout the summer. Wherever I am, it’s important I am fit rather than unfit going into next season.’

Hunt is among 16 players out of contract at Fratton Park this season’s end.

Now aged 34, his sole Pompey goal arrived in November’s 4-0 victory over Mansfield.

However, retirement is far from his mind, irrespective of his Fratton Park outcome.

He added: ‘I’ll wait and see what the club says.

‘There are a lot more important things to be worried about here at the moment than me.

‘There are more players to be sorted out and the takeover as well.

‘I am sure I will speak to the manager in due time.

‘Wherever I go, I plan on playing for another year or two at least.’

– NEIL ALLEN