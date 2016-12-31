Hunt: Goals will soon flow with Pompey opportunities

NOEL HUNT is confident the goals will flow as his Pompey career gets up and running.

Hunt started his second league game for the Blues in last night’s 0-0 draw at Yeovil.

The 34-year-old has needed to show patience after his summer arrival at Fratton Park.

Hunt has a single goal from 17 appearances largely off the bench.

He has faith he will soon make an impact given the chance.

Hunt said: ‘You have to be patient.

‘It’s a team game. It’s not about individuals.

‘It was a strong performance from all of us, but maybe I was disappointed not to get a couple of chances on goal.

‘There were a couple of crosses which were either high or low,

‘But they will come, and, once I get near them, I’ll score.’

Hunt admitted the foggy conditions proved a challenge for him last night.

But he wasn’t prepared to accept that as a reason for Pompey failing to pick up victory.

The opportunities Paul Cook’s side had to score saw them in the better position to win the match overall.

But it wasn’t to be with chances not converted.

If felt like a bit of a missed opportunity.

Hunt is confident that if the opportunities keep being created they will soon be converted into goals.

He said: ‘I played in one game like that which was called off at half-time once. That was similar.

‘It was interesting but it was about us and the way we stayed together.

‘You can’t let the conditions affect you. You have to focus on the game and get about it. It’s bad for both teams.

‘We had a couple of chances and could have put the game to bed. On another night they go in.

‘It was a guessing game being in the box. All of a sudden a ball was launched from downfield.

‘For crosses it was particularly difficult because the fog is quite thick.

‘You only saw the ball the last 10 or 15 yards so your timing had to be right.’

Hunt continued up front as Cook operated with a 4-3-3 against the Glovers.

That saw Kal Naismith used on the left and Michael Smith on the right with Hunt given freedom to roam and make his mark.

He said: ‘We had a couple of strikes on goal and with some fine-tuning we could have got in on goal a couple of times.

‘They are minor details we need to tweak, but once we tweak them we’ll get it right.’

– JORDAN CROSS