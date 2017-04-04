Hunt hope – but Doyle dismay for Pompey

Noel Hunt will tomorrow discover whether he can play for Pompey again this season.

But Eoin Doyle is expected to miss the remainder of the promotion push.

Noel Hunt. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hunt dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly during an aerial challenge against Hartlepool.

The veteran striker was initially treated in the A&E department at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, before joining his team-mates for the journey home.

He is now booked in to visit a specialist to learn whether he will be able to feature in any of the Blues’ six remaining games.

As it is regarded as a clean dislocation and the first shoulder problem of Hunt’s career, there remains hope he will play again this season.

However, the situation will be made clear tomorrow.

A season-ended injury would be particularly harsh on Hunt, who was restored to Pompey’s side in place of Eoin Doyle at Victoria Park.

The former Reading man, who is out of contract in the summer, has made 24 appearances, scoring once.

Although he has been granted just five starts since arriving from Southend in August.

Meanwhile, Doyle’s torn groin muscle may require an operation and effectively his loan spell is over.

The Preston striker scored twice in 12 matches before damaging his groin against Newport County during an attempt on goal.

The problem forced him off in the 25th minute of the 2-1 victory – and he is not anticipated to be available again this season.

Cook’s striking options will now focus on Conor Chaplin and Nicke Kabamba.

Kal Naismith is also under consideration, having been pushed up into the lone striker role against Hartlepool for a period of time.