Hunt: I’m not here to make up Pompey numbers

He hasn’t played for Pompey in more than a month but Noel Hunt is not at Fratton Park to make up the numbers.

The 34-year-old striker has admitted he is eager to see more game time after being restricted to just three starts and 15 sub outings so far this season.

Hunt, who joined Pompey in the summer from Southend, has scored just once for the Blues – in a 4-0 home win over Mansfield back in November.

But the former Premier League front man has given his full backing and respect to boss Paul Cook as he bids to play a part in the Blues’ League Two promotion push.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Accrington, Hunt said: ‘I’ve enjoyed every challenge I have been given this season – and I’ve been given a few!

‘The gaffer knows that I haven’t come in here to make the numbers – I want to play.

‘But I also respect and agree with what he does and how he sees it.

‘Whatever way he wants to use me, he has my full backing – as the team do.’