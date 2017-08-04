Hunt thanks Pompey for some of his best memories

Have your say

Noel Hunt has sent a heartfelt message of thanks to Pompey fans.

And the striker has rated his time at Fratton Park among the best in his career.

Hunt has agreed a one-year deal with Wigan after being released by the Blues as his contract came to a close.

The 34-year-old has followed Paul Cook to the DW Stadium after his exit in May.

Hunt took to Twitter to speak fondly of his stay at Pompey, who won the League Two title last term.

The former Reading man was glad to play a part in helping the club move forward again, gaining success in the Football League basement division at the fourth time of asking.

Hunt made five Pompey starts and 19 appearances off the bench after leaving Southend.

He said: ‘Would just like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me some of the best memories of my football career.

‘Thank you for the warm welcome and warm words of support from the start to the end of my time at Pompey.

‘I have nothing but great memories from my time at your great club and city.

‘I felt I was one of the cogs in the big clock of Portsmouth that worked hard with the rest to make the football club move forward again for the first time in a long time.

‘For that I will be forever proud and will never forget my time with everyone there.

‘I’ve met a lot of good people and make a lot of good friends.’

Hunt continues a steady stream of players and staff who have followed Cook to Wigan.

The former Pompey boss has taken Leam Richardson north as his assistant.

Andy Proctor and Nick Meace have also joined Cook’s backroom staff.