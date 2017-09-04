I don’t want to see Pompey back three again

Pompey fan Ryan Nash, 23, from Southsea, gives his verdict after watching the Blues’ 1-0 loss against Rotherham...

So what did you make of the introduction of the 3-4-1-2 system?

I hated it, absolutely hated it. Why did we do it?

Brandon Haunstrup is not a left wing-back in any way, shape or form, he looked completely lost being asked to play that way.

As for Christian Burgess, who is one of our best players, he just couldn’t play in a three-man defence and he really struggled.

It seemed the manager was trying to accommodate a fit-again Matt Clarke and also wanted to keep Jack Whatmough there, so went for three central defenders.

We looked so open in the centre of the park and Rotherham exploited it. I don’t want to see that system again.

And the actual performance?

I wouldn’t want to use the word ‘shocking’ but it was not good and the players weren’t sure how to operate with those tactics.

When we reverted to a 4-4-2 formation in the second half, Pompey were a bit more of a threat.

Rotherham aren’t a bad side, their goal was taken well, and I would have been happy with a point.

But it looked like Jackett woke up on the Friday morning and decided to change his system – and it failed.

Still, you move on.

Who was your man of the match?

It’s a tough call, there aren’t too many options, but I’m going for Stuart O’Keefe.

He was battling away, trying to win everything and he seems to be a box-to-box midfielder.

He appears to be a player we have been looking for, somebody who can perform in a similar manner to Michael Doyle, although they are not the same.

O’Keefe was especially aggressive in the second half, trying to win the ball, breaking up opposition play in the middle of the park. That is the kind of player Adam May can turn into – and I thought O’Keefe made a great debut.

What about another debutant – Matty Kennedy?

I was surprised he was not starting, but when he came on he stretched their defence.

Often it wasn’t the greatest of crosses from Kennedy, but Pompey knew they had to get the ball to him to try.

He was direct and getting balls into the box.

It reminded me of Enda Stevens last season in that manner, so it’s to be encouraged.

We always like to pass around, so it’s great to see balls being put in from the edge of the box.