‘I’m absolutely gutted’ says Luton’s Cameron McGeehan after Fratton leg break

Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan says he’s ‘gutted’ after breaking a leg at Fratton Park.

He told of his frustration in a tweet showing him in a hospital bed being visited by Hatters manager Nathan Jones.

McGeehan wrote: ‘Can’t believe I’ve broken my leg, absolutely gutted, but got all the support I need from everyone. Thanks so much means the world’

His tweet made no mention of the controversy that followed his injury.

A furious Jones said Pompey fans showed no class in booing McGeehan as he was stretchered off in the 20th minute of Luton’s 1-0 defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park yesterday.