i-Team ace relishes baptism of fire at Perfs

Joe Clark is under no illusions about the size of the task he faces at the Perfs Pedal on Sunday (11am).

The 18-year-old i-Team talent will make his senior debut in the 74km battle – locking horns with some of the best domestic racers over five ascents of Portsdown Hill.

BIKE Channel Canyon – Britain’s newest professional team – have named reigning champion Rory Townsend and 2012 winner Chris Opie in their line-up.

They also feature Rob Partridge – runner-up in 2013 and a veteran of 10 Tour of Britains – and last year’s second Mitchell Webber in a power-packed squad.

Added to them are a dangerous Nuun Sigma Sport team, which includes 2000 winner Justin Hoy, and other contenders such as former Raleigh GAC rider Steven Roach.

It all makes for a baptism of fire for Clark.

However, the Petersfield-based rider is relishing the opportunity after a positive pre-season.

He said: ‘I’m feeling pretty good and everything is in place for Sunday.

‘I have done a bit of everything over the winter.

‘I have done some cyclocross and a bit of mountain bike racing, just to switch it up a little bit and keep things interesting.

‘I know it is going to be a hard race, that’s for sure.

‘It is such a high standard, I’ll just have to go out there, give it everything and see what comes of it.’

Clark was a member of i-Team’s maiden junior race squad last season.

He raced the Junior CiCLE Classic and National Junior Road Race Championship in a campaign which saw him rise from a category three to category two licence.

Clark added: ‘It is my first year at Perfs, so I am not totally sure what to expect.

‘I will speak with Richard Pearman, our team manager, and get his views on it.

‘But I think a lot is going to depend on getting a good start and making sure I don’t let any gaps go early on.

‘The first climb and then along the top of Portsdown Hill are where the gaps will probably appear.

‘Hopefully I can get a finish – and fairly well up in the bunch. I would be happy with that.

‘I know a few other lads who have done it before.

‘It’s a tough race but I have prepared for it well.

‘I know the circuit, so there’s a bit of home advantage.

‘I have been able to ride it a few times and have done some decent sessions at race pace around there.

‘So hopefully that will count in my favour.’